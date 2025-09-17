MedicHub Media and Ascendis, with support from Pfizer Romania, launch OncoRCP (Resources, Counseling, Partnership) – an online platform dedicated to people diagnosed with cancer and their families.

The project is supported by the “Carol Davila” University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest and addresses a critical need: clearer and more empathetic communication between patient and doctor.

The oncology experience is not only a medical diagnosis, but also a profoundly human journey. Patients need to be heard and understood. This initiative responds to the need for clear and open communication between doctor and patient — a two-way exchange essential for sharing important information and building a relationship based on trust and mutual respect. OncoRCP creates this emotional connection through empathy, listening, and dialogue. The platform also aims to improve adherence to cancer treatment and contribute to better health literacy, facilitating smoother communication between doctors and patients.

Why is OncoRCP Needed?

In Romania, more than 95,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year, and nearly 54,000 people lose their lives. Estimates show that by 2035, cancer incidence will increase by 6% — 8.3% among men and 3.3% among women.

Although progress is being made in diagnosing patients and introducing treatment options, the healthcare system remains vulnerable when it comes to patient–doctor communication. OncoRCP was created to address this real and pressing need.

What Does OncoRCP Offer?

Free access to educational video content, an AI-powered component, and podcasts:

Patients receive free access to videos and educational resources , presented by Andi Cârlan, patient navigator and cancer survivor.

The platform integrates an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) feature that guides users through a 10-step educational process .

Patients complete awareness questionnaires, learn to formulate questions for their doctors, and express their emotions and needs more clearly.

OncoRCP also includes a podcast series featuring oncologists, patient representatives, and healthcare leaders.

The platform is accessible on any device, providing an intuitive and personalized experience.

“Pfizer Romania is actively involved in developing educational programs that support patient–doctor communication. We want this platform to become a trusted companion, reducing feelings of isolation and providing quick answers to frequently asked questions. At the same time, OncoRCP helps patients avoid facing their diagnosis alone, offering not just medical treatment, but also emotional and practical guidance throughout their journey. It is important to note that OncoRCP is an educational and informative platform, but it cannot replace a doctor. For any health concerns or medical advice, consulting a physician is essential,” said Mirela Iordan, Country Manager, Pfizer Romania.

Support from Doctors and Patients

The project was developed in collaboration with the Federation of Cancer Patient Associations (FABC) and the Coalition of Patient Organizations with Chronic Diseases (COPAC), to ensure it responds to the real needs of the oncology community.

“We want this platform to be a safe and empathetic space, where patients can find real support and clear information. Emotional health is essential in the oncology journey, and OncoRCP reflects this commitment,” said Dr. Simona Melnic, CEO of MedicHub Media and Viața Medicală.

“The ‘Carol Davila’ University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest supports projects that place the patient at the center of medical care. We believe that clear and empathetic communication between doctor and patient is just as important as treatment itself, and OncoRCP addresses this need through education, dialogue, and mutual trust,” said Prof. Dr. Viorel Jinga, Rector of UMF ‘Carol Davila’ Bucharest.

For more information and to access the platform, visit:

