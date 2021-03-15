One in four Covid-19 tests came out positive in the past 24hrs. Number of patients in ICU still high

2,972 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 12,217 tests conducted. 82 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 1,225 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 862,681 people in Romania have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 so far since the debut of the pandemic, with 787,392 declared cured.



Separate from the newly 2,972 detected infections, other 438 already infected people came out positive for Covid-19 again.

The death toll surged to 21,565, with 82 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 43 men and 39 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.



Two deaths occurred in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths in the 50-59 yo category, 25 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 27 deaths in people aged 70 to 79 and 19 deaths among elderly over 80.

80 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while no comorbidity has been reported in the case of two other victims.

11,238 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,225 in intensive care.



Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bucharest in the past 24 hours (531). The Capital is followed by Ilfov – 254 and Timis – 202

Other five counties – Constanța, Cluj, Brașov, Sibiu and Dolj – reported over 100 new Covid-19 infections.