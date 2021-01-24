One of the Romanians confirmed with the new UK strain of COVID-19 works in a school, nine of his contacts also test positive

One of the Bucharesters confirmed positive on Friday with the new UK strain of coronavirus is working in a school in the city and has nine contacts who have also confirmed positive for SARS-Co-V-2, with four of them working in the same school in the District 2 of the Capital.

Local healthcare authorities have conducted the epidemiological inquiry and found out that nine of those ten contacts of the first person detected with the new UK strain are also infected with SARS-CoV-2 . The genome sequencing is under way to confirm if they are infected with the new UK coronavirus strain as well.

According to the relevant authorities, none of the people confirmed with the virus, neither those 4 employees of the school in Bucharest, has recently traveled abroad, so, there is the fear of a community transmission of the new strain, if it is confirmed.

School no 28 from Bucharest has been closed and it will be disinfected on Monday.

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said that the case is under observation at the Public Health Direction and the results of the genome sequencing are expected to see if other employees of the school who tested positive has the new UK strain.

“We don’t know if any of the employees is confirmed with this new strain. Four employees of the school have been tested by PCR molecular tests, the other five people have been tested with antigen tests. The situation is concerning and it is monitored by the Health Ministry and health experts. The genome sequencing lasts a few days, so we’ll have an answer the upcoming week,” minister Cimpeanu told Digi24.

The minister underlined that resuming physical classes in schools is still desired for February 8, but a final decision will be taken on February 2.