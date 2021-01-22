Other two cases of UK COVID-19 strain reported in Romania

Other two cases of coronavirus of UK strain, which have a higher transmission, have been detected in Romania, at Matei Bals Institute. Both cases are from Bucharest. None of the two people have travelled abroad.

The patients are in good condition, are under isolation at home and are monitored by their family doctors.

Considering the detection of the new UK strain in Bucharest, the Health Ministry has today recommended the Capital Committee for Emergency Situations to delay the decision of lifting part of the restrictions.

The first coronavirus case with the new strain from UK was confirmed in Romania on January 8. It was a woman from Giurgiu, southern Romania, who also said that she had not traveled abroad.

The new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, is thought to be driving increased transmission of the disease in parts of the UK and is thought to be more contagious.



A study from The Centre for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases in London shows this particular strain is 56% more transmissible.

However, the new strain of the novel coronavirus does not appear to cause more severe illness than other variants, according to a matched study by Public Health England, but it just can spread more rapidly.