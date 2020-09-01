Over 1,000 daily cases of COVID-19 in Romania. 60 dead reported on Sept. 1

1,053 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours s out of 22,320 conducted tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

The tally climbed to 88,593 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in Romania since the start of the pandemic. 38,454 people were declared cured and 11,175 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

Today a record number of victims have been reported: 60 people infected with the novel coronavirus – 35 men and 25 women – have died, with the death toll surging to 3,681. According to the GCS, 58 of the recorded deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, one deceased patient had no comorbidity, while no pre-existing condition has been reported in the case of one deceased patient.

7,164 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at present, with 522 patients being in intensive care.