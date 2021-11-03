Over 10,000 new Covid-19 infections, 451 deaths in the past day

In the last 24 hours, 10,196 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania, maintaining a slight decrease compared to previous weeks. 451 deaths were also reported, two of them occurring in the past, according to partial data provided by the authorities.

On Tuesday, no less than 11,073 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, slightly lower than in previous weeks (a record 18,863 on October 19). However, a new record of deaths was reached: 591 deaths, of which 5 took place in the previous month.

451 new deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in Romania in the last 24 hours: 221 men and 230 women in such counties as Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Among the recently reported victims, two were in the 20-29 age group, five in the 30-39 age group, 15 in the 40-49 age category, 42 deaths were reported in people in their 50s, 103 in patients aged 60 to 69, 169 among patients aged 70 to 79 and 124 were elderly over 80.

417 of the recent dead patients had comorbidities, 12 had none, while for other 22 victims no other pre-exisitng conditions have been found so far.

Two deaths reported in the past day occurred in Dolj and Harghita in October.

Out of the total 451 reported victims, 411 were not vaccinated and 40 were vaccinated. Those 40 vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80. 39 of them had underlying medical conditions and one was reported with no comorbidity.

Among the victims that Covid-19 made in the past 24 hrs, there are two young people: a 23yo young man from Dolj, without any comorbidities, who was not vaccinated and a 28yo young man from Botosani, who had other diseases and who was also not vaccinated.

19,741 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus, with 1,890 in intensive care. Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 371 are children, with 34 in ICU.

Infection rate down in Bucharest

The incidence of COVID-19 cases per thousand inhabitants continues to decrease in the Capital and fell below 13 per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday, being the twelfth day in a row of decrease, according to the data published by the Bucharest Public Health Directorate

On Wednesday, the infection rate in Bucharest was 12.89, compared to 13.35 a day ago.

One month ago, on October 2, the infection rate in Bucharest was 8.98.

The incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest fell a week ago (October 27) below 16 per thousand after 11 days in which it was above this threshold, without exceeding 17 per thousand inhabitants. On Saturday (October 30th), the infection rate fell below 15 per thousand to 14.8.

No less than 23 counties, over half of the total, reported over 200 cases of COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. By far the largest number is still found in the Capital, with over 1,500 new cases reported, but far from the peaks recorded in recent weeks. Sibiu (with over 700 cases, slight increase) and Constanța (over 660 new cases) rank second and third.

The national coronavirus infection rate has dropped to 9.44 but all counties are still in the red zone. The highest incidence per thousand inhabitants, at 14 days, is in Ilfov County – 14.76, followed by Bucharest with 12.89.