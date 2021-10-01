Over 10,000 new Covid infections, 169 dead in the past 24hrs

10,887 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past day, out of 67,047 conducted tests, which means a positive rate trend of 16.23%.

169 infected patients have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,391 are in a serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 1,244,555 Romanians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic till today, October 1, 2021. 1,768 of them are reinfected patients, who tested positive for Covid-19 more than 180 days after the first infection.

1,121,721 patients are declared cured.

Among the 10,887 new infections reported in the last day, 193 are of some patients who have got infected with coronavirus for a second time, more than 180 days after the first infection.

The death toll surged to 37,210, with 169 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 100 men and 69 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Three of the recent victims were in the 20-29 age group, one in the 30-39 age group, six in the 40-49 age group, 17 in their 50s, 36 in their 60s, 63 were aged 70 to 79 and 43 were elderly over 80.

All patients who died in the last day had underlying medical conditions.

Among the 169 recent victims, 158 were not vaccinated and 11 vaccinated. Those 11 vaccinated patients had pre-existing conditions. The vaccinated patients who died were aged 51 to 91.

The number of patients hospitalized due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection is on the rise, up to 12,592. 1,391 are intensive care. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients with Covid 373 are children: 335 admitted in the Covid wards and 18 in intensive care.