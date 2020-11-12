Over 10,100 daily Covid cases, 121 infected Romanians dead, 1,151 in intensive care

10,142 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus have made 121 new more victims among the infected patients, while the number of patients in intensive care is on the rise, 1,152 reported on Thursday, November 12.

Overall, 334,236 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 224,916 being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 10,142 cases, other 2,599 patients who were already infected tested postive again for the virus after they had been retested.

The death toll surged to 8,510, with 121 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 77 men and 44 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 5 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 10 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 37 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 37 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 31 deaths among patients over 80.

117 of the latest victims had pre-existing medical conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity and no comorbidity was reported so far in case of 3 victims.

12,852 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized across the country, with 1,152 in intensive care.