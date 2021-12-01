Over 1,100 new Covid cases, 89 deaths

The number of Covid new infections and of deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 are on decline in Romania.

1,141 new Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, as well as 89 deaths, with 10 occurring in the previous weeks. Among the latest declared victims, 76 were not vaccinated.

Overall, there have been 1,780,808 cases of Covid infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 1, 2021, with 10,348 being reinfected patients 6 months after the first infection. 1,689,184 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 56,618, with 89 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 47 men and 42 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

Ten deaths occurred in the previous weeks: 7 in October and 3 in other days of November, in such counties as Arad, Neamț, Vâlcea.

Among the recently reported 89 deaths, two were in the 30-39 age group, three in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 17 in the 60-69 age category, 30 among people aged 70 to 79 and 31 in patients over 80.

85 of the recent victims had comorbidities, while four others presented no other diseases.

Among the recent victims, 76 were not vaccinated and 13 were vaccinated. Those 13 vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80 and they all had pre-existing medical conditions.

6,996 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,121 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients reported today, 118 are children, with 8 of them in intensive care.