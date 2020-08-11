Over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19, 35 dead in the past 24hrs

There have been 1,215 new COVID-19 cases reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 19,491 conducted tests. 35 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died since Monday to Tuesday, while 485 patients currently hospitalized are in intensive care.

So far, 63,762 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Romania since the start of the pandemic.

30,585 patients were declared cured and 6,756 were asymptomatic.

Apart of the 1,215 newly confirmed infections, 613 patients who had already tested positive for COVID-19 have been reconfirmed positive following retesting.

So far, 2,764 people infected with COVID-19 have died in Romania with 35 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 21 men and 14 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița – Năsăud, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș – Severin, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

33 people who have recently died had other pre-existing conditions, while two patients had no other diseases.

There are 7,436 people infected with the novel coronavirus currently hospitalized in Romania, with 485 of them in intensive care.

The highest number of new cases of COVID-19 remains in Bucharest (151), and in Vaslui (by over five times more), as against the 21 cases on Monday today 113 new cases have been reported

There are 53 new cases in Arges, other 53 in Bihor, and 51 each in Hunedoara and Prahova.

The lowest number of new cases has been reported in such counties as Covasna, Mureș, Tulcea, Dolj, Harghita and Ialomița.