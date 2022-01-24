Over 12,000 new Covid cases, 41 related deaths in the past 24hrs

12,082 new cases of SARS-COV-2 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, less be 2,006 than the previous day. 688 are reinfected patients after more than 6 months from the first infection. Three counties are still in the green scenario.

Overall, 2,029,211 infections have been reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 24, 2022, with 31,987 being reinfected patients. 1,820,743 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 59,588, with 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 20 men and 21 women from Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Tulcea and Bucharest. One victim died in Tulcea, in the previous weeks of this month.

Of the 41 deaths, 3 were recorded in the age group 40-49 years, 5 in the age category 50-59 years, 9 in the age category 60-69 years, 10 in the age category 70-79 years and 14 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were from patients with comorbidities.

Out of a total of 41 patients who died, 38 were unvaccinated and 3 were vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 60-69 to over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 6,370, 412 more than the previous day. Also, 629 people are hospitalized at ATI, 30 more than the previous day. Of the 629 patients admitted to ATI, 547 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 620 are minors, 613 being hospitalized in wards, 67 more than the previous day and 7 in ATI, 2 more than the day before.