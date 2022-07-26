Over 12,000 new Covid infections in the past 24hrs. Over 20pc are reinfections

In the last 24 hours, 12,353 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were registered in Romania, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, announced on Tuesday.

There are 7,398 more infections than the previous day. 2,502 of the new cases of infection in the last 24 hours are of reinfected patients, tested positive more than 90 days after the first infection. Probably next week we will reach an average of 10,000 cases per day, said the minister.

3,445 infected people are hospitalized. 215 of these are in intensive care, of which 184 are not vaccinated against COVID. Six patients admitted in intensive care are children.

In the last 24 hours, 6,491 RT-PCR tests and 28,430 rapid antigen tests were performed.

There are no elements of greater severity of the B.A5 strain, which is becoming dominant at the European level, but also in Romania, emphasized the health minister.