Over 12,400 new Covid-19 cases, almost 500 deaths in the past 24hrs

12,474 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group announced today. Almost 500 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours.

“According to the existing data on October 29, 2021, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 12,474 cases of positive people with SARS-VOC-2 were registered. Also, 481 deaths were reported, of which 1 previously. Further detailed data will be available in the news bulletin from 13.00 “, GCS informed on Friday morning.

On Thursday, 13,197 new cases were registered and 415 deaths (228 men and 187 women) were reported by the INSP, of which 2 were prior to the reference interval, of which 365 were unvaccinated and 50 vaccinated.

Moreover, doctors warned that the fatality rate is higher than the one last year

The number of deaths caused by coronavirus in wave 4 is much higher than last year, warns the manager of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital (SUUB), Cătălin Cîrstoiu, which “shows the severity and severity of this wave in terms of acute, severe forms.” Cîrstoiu announces that 284 patients died in October, all of them unvaccinated. Vaccinated patients also arrive in intensive care even with two doses, but they have moderate forms of the disease.

Meanwhile, the infection rate continues to go down in Bucharest, for the seventh day in a row, reaching 15.25 per one thousand inhabitants.

A day ago, the incidence rate stood at 15.67 after on Wednesday it had climbed down below 16 per 1,000 for the first time after October 15.

A month ago, the infection rate in the Capital was 5.57.