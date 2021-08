1,313 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with most of the infections, 221, being recorded in Bucharest.

Overall, there have been 1,098,765 people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, August 31, 2021, with 1,055,059 patients being declared cured.

31 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, which means the fatality rate has doubled compared to the previous day.

2,303 infected Romanians are currently hospitalized across the country, while 291 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

The positive trend rate surges to 2.86%, while Ilfov county is the first one in Romania that goes beyond the incidence rate of 1 per one thousand inhabitants.

The death toll mounted to 34,570, with 31 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 15 men and 16 women from Argeș, Arad, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Dolj, Galați, Ialomița, Iași, Neamț, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age group, ten deaths in the 60-69 age group, nine in people aged 70 to 79 and nine in patients over 80.

30 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, while no comorbidity had been reported so far in the case of another one. Infection rates Ilfov has reported the highest infection rate with the novel coronavirus, 1 per 1,000, followed by Bucharest – 0.78, and Bistrița Năsăud – 0.74. The lowest infection rates were in Covasna – 0.07, Sălaj – 0.13 and Bihor – 0.14.