Over 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania

1,415 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in Romania, a new record of infections. 22,607 tests have been conducted. 43 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, and 485 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 65,177 cases of infected people have been reported in Romania so far since the start of the pandemic until today, August 12.

31,048 patients were declared cured and 7.026 were asymptomatic.

Apart of the newly confirmed 1,415 cases, 763 were reconfirmed positive for SARS – CoV – 2 following retesting.

The death toll mounted to 2,807, with 43 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 25 men and 18 women from Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș – Severin, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Prahova, Timiș, Vâlcea and Vrancea. 42 of these patients had pre-existing conditions and one was not known with any other disease.

There are currently 7,381 people hospitalized across Romania due to the COVID-19 infections at present, with 485 admitted in intensive care.