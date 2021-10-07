Over 14,400 Covid infections, 282 deaths in the past 24hrs. Record in ICU

14,467 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, after a day ago an all-time record had been set: 15,037 cases. 66,260 tests have been conducted in the past day, which means a positive rate trend of 21.83%.

282 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 1,556 infected patients are in serious condition, admitted in intensive care, also an all-time record in Romania so far.

The infection rate in Bucharest has also set a record on Thursday – 11.49 per one thousand inhabitants.

Overall, there have been 1,318,367 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, October 7, 2021. 3,141 are patients who got reinfected with Covid more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,158,453 were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 38,542, with 282 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 157 men and 125 women admitted in hospitals in Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Among the 282 deaths, one was in the 10-19 age group, three in the 30-39 age group, 13 in the 40-49 age group, 21 in people aged 50 to 59, 84 in patients aged 60 to 69, 83 in patients in the 70-79 age category and 77 among elderly over 80.

231 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, seven dead patients presented no other comorbidity, while no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of 44 other dead patients.

19 of these deaths occurred in September, but were reported today. The victims were patients from

Brăila, Cluj, Galați, Hunedoara, Vaslui and Bucharest. 263 of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Among the total 282 dead patients, 260 were not vaccinated and 22 were vaccinated. Vaccinated dead patients were aged 16 to 84. Out of those 22 vaccinated dead patients 20 had pre-existing conditions and two had none.

Among the victims, there was also a 16-year-old teen boy from Dolj who had other diseases. He was vaccinated against Covid.

14,943 Romanians infected with Covid-19 are currently hospitalized, with 1,556 in intensive care. Among the total hospitalized patients with Covid, 417 are children: 395 admitted in the Covid wards, 22 in intensive care.

Third day in a row with no spare ICU bed

23 counties, almost half from Romania, reported over 200 daily Covid-19 infections. Bucharest ranks first, with almost 2,500 cases in the last 24hrs. Iasi ranks second -857 and Ilfov third – 768. Timis comes fourth – 621.

The lowest number of Covid infections are in Covasna – 66.

The highest incidence rate per 1,000 in the past 14 days is recorded in Ilfov – 11.89, then in Bucharest- 11.49 and Timis – 9.2.

Auhtorities have also warned today that, for the third day in a row, there is no spare bed in intensive care for Covid patients in the entire country.

On October 7, according to data on alerte.ms, there are 1,484 for Covid patients nationwide. 317 are approved in Bucharest.