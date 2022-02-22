Over 14,700 new Covid infections, 215 deaths in the past 24hrs

14,775 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 215 related deaths.

“According to the existing data on February 22, 14,775 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 215 deaths were reported, with 8 occurring previously,” said the Strategic Communication Group.

1,063 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 38 less than the day before.

In the last 24 hours, 14,775 new cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) were registered, with 7,081 more than the previous day. 1,860 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

Overall, so far till on February 22, 2,686,089 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Romania, of which 104,195 are from re-infected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first infection. 2,358,958 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 62,839 , with 215 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 113 men and 102 women, with eight dying previously in Galati, Gorj, Suceava and Teleorman in January and February.

Of the 215 deaths, 6 were recorded in the 40-49 age group, 7 in the 50-59 age group, 38 in the 60-69 age group, 74 in the 70-79 age category. years and 90 in the age group over 80 years. 211 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and for 4 patients who died no comorbidities have been reported so far. Out of a total of 215 patients who died, 183 were unvaccinated and 32 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

8,915 Romanians infected with Covid are admitte in hospitals across the country, less by 649 than the previous day. 1.063 are in intensive care, less by 38 than Monday. Among those 1,063 patients in ICU, 929 are unvaccinated.

Among the total number of Covid patients admitted in hospital, 532 are minors, with 9 in intensive care.