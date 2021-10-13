Over 15,700 daily Covid cases, 390 deaths in the past day. Over 3,000 infections in Bucharest

Overall, 17,432 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,676 of them in intensive care. Among the total Covid patients admitted in hospitals, 486 are children: 451 admitted in the Covid wards and 35 in intensive care.
The death toll surged to 40,461, with 390 new more deaths among patients infected with the novel coronavirus being reported in the last 24 hours: 190 men and 200 women, with 8 being deaths that occurred previously.
Among the total 390 daily deaths, one was in the 20-29 age group, four in the 30-39 age group, 11 in the 40-49 age group, 31 in the 50-59 age group, 99 among patients in their 60s, 141 among those aged 70 to 79 and 103 among elderly over 80.
358 of the recent victims had comorbidities, 21 presented no other diseases, and no other pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of 11 other dead patients.