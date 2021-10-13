Over 15,700 daily Covid cases, 390 deaths in the past day. Over 3,000 infections in Bucharest

15,733 new COVID-19 cases and 390 deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 1,676 patients were in a serious condition in intensive care.

The largest number of infections have been recorded in Bucharest – 3,119 in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the Capital city has also jumped to 15.1 per one thousand inhabitants.

Also in the last day, 26,700 RT-PCR tests and 43,145 rapid antigen tests have been conducted countrywide.

1,398,264 Covid infections have been recorded in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till October 13, 2021, with 4,607 being reinfected patients. 1,199, 267 patients have been declared cured.

Overall, 17,432 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,676 of them in intensive care. Among the total Covid patients admitted in hospitals, 486 are children: 451 admitted in the Covid wards and 35 in intensive care.

The death toll surged to 40,461, with 390 new more deaths among patients infected with the novel coronavirus being reported in the last 24 hours: 190 men and 200 women, with 8 being deaths that occurred previously.

Among the total 390 daily deaths, one was in the 20-29 age group, four in the 30-39 age group, 11 in the 40-49 age group, 31 in the 50-59 age group, 99 among patients in their 60s, 141 among those aged 70 to 79 and 103 among elderly over 80.

358 of the recent victims had comorbidities, 21 presented no other diseases, and no other pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of 11 other dead patients.

Eight deaths occurred in the previous month: six in September 2021 and two in other days of October in Constanța, Covasna, Galați, Ialomița and Prahova.

Among the recent 390 victims, 351 were not vaccinated and 39 vaccinated. Those 39 vaccinated dead patients were aged 52 to 93 and 38 of them had pre-existing conditions and one had no underlying conditions reported.

Among the recent victims there was also a 24-year-old man from Bistrita-Nasaud, who had no other diseases and who was not vaccinated.

Infection rates

The infection rate countrywide has reached 8.1 per one thousand inhabitants today, with the highest incidences being in Ilfov – 15.49 and in Bucharest – 15.1. Harghita and Covasna counties remained under the threshold of 3 per 1,000.