Over 1,600 new Covid cases, 147 deaths, 1,146 patients in ICU

1,622 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 28,723 conducted tests. 147 Covid-19 related deaths have been also reported in the last day, while 1,146 Covid patients are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,779,667 Covid infections reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 30, 2021, with 10,325 being reinfected patients. 1,686,752 were declared cured.

The death toll due to SARS-CoV-2 has surged to 56,529, with 147 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 69 men and 78 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ialomița, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

17 of these deaths occurred in Arad, Giurgiu, Mureș, Neamț, Timiș counties in October.

Among those 147 latest victims, one was in the 20-29 age group, one in the 30-39 age group, seven in the 40-49 age group, 13 in the 50-59 age group, 38 in the 60-69 age group, 46 in the 70-79 age group and 41 were over 80.

The victim in the 20-29 age range was a 28yo woman from Bihor who had no pre-existing conditions and was not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

144 of these dead patients had comorbidities, while three others presented none. Out of those 147 dead patients, 132 were not vaccinated and 15 were vaccinated. Those 15 vaccinated victims were aged 40 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities. 7,172 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,146 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 126 are children, with 8 in intensive care. Infection rates The Covid infection rate countrywide has dropped to 1.77 per one thousand today, with only one county in the red zone, namely Arad, which has an incidence rate of 3.13 per 1,000. Other nine counties are in the yellow zone, with an infection rate ranging from 2 to 3 per one thousand. Bucharest has reported an infection rate of 1.85 today. The Capital has also reported over 100 daily Covid cases on Tuesday- 145, and Timis 117.