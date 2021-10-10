Over 1,600 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensive care

10,400 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, following 43,000 conducted tests. The number of infected patients in intensive care is also on the rise – 1,603 were hospitalized in serious condition in the past day, which sets a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

Until October 10, there have been 1,356,640 cases of COVID-19 infections in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 3,762 being patients reinfected with the novel coronavirus more than 180 days since the first infection.

1,174,783 patients were declared cured.

10,400 Romanians have been confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection in the past 24 hours, with 164 patients being reinfected after more than 180 days since the first infection.

The death toll climbed to 39,420, with 211 new more deaths reported today: 99 men and 112 women admitted in the hospitals from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

Among those latest 211 deaths due to COVID-19, two were reported in the 30-39 age group, six in the 40-49 age group, 25 in patients in their 50s, 45 in people aged 60 to 69, 80 in patients in their 70s and 53 among elderly over 80.

194 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, eight dead patients presented no comorbidity, and no other pre-existing conditions have been detected so far in the case of nine other victims.

Among those 211 victims, 193 were not vaccinated and 18 were vaccinated. The vaccinated dead patients were aged 40 to 85. All vaccinated dead patients had pre-existing conditions.

16,179 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,603 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 447 are children: 416 are admitted in Covid wards, 31 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate countrywide has exceeded the threshold of 7 per one thousand inhabitants on Sunday (7.29). The highest infection rate has been reported in Ilfov – 14.29, the next in Bucharest – 13.6 per 1,000.

The lowest incidence rate is in Harghita – 2.42 and Covasna – 2.25, the only counties that are not in the red area.

The first county city that enters the night lockdown for two weeks is Drobeta Turnu Severin, being the first county seat in Romania in this situation within this fourth wave of the Covid pandemic.

As for the available intensive care for the Covid patients, there were only three spare countrywide out of the total 1,534 destined to the patients infected with coronavirus.