Over 16,700 new Covid-19 infections, 70 deaths in the past 24hrs

The number of new daily Covid-19 infections is on a continuing upward trend in Romania, with 16,760 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, double than a day before, when there were 8,118 Covid-19 cases.

The fatality rate has also increased, with 70 deaths caused by SARS-COV-2 reported on Tuesday, with 5 occurring in the past. On Monday, there were only 17 deaths recorded.

1,697 of the new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours are patients who got reinfected after more than 6 months from the first infection.



Overall, there have been 1,928,306 infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 18, 2022, with 22,316 being patients who got reinfected after more than 6 months from the first infection.

1,784,107 patients were declared cured.



The death toll climbed to 59,327, with 70 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 29 men and 41 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Buzău, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Ilfov, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Five deaths occurred previously, in Bacău, Călărași and Gorj, all in December 2021.



Among those 70 new reported deaths, one was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, 11 in the 50-59 age category, 10 in the 60-69 age group, 26 among patients aged 70 to 79 and 21 in elderly over 80.

67 of the recent dead patients had comorbidities, one patient presented no comorbidity and no pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of two other victims.



Out of 70 victims, 60 were not vaccinated and ten were vaccinated against COVID-19. They were aged from 40 to over 80 and they all had underlying medical conditions.



4,218 Romanians infected with SARS-COV-2 are currently hospitalized, by 191 more than the previous day. 487 are in intensive care. Among the patients in ICU, only 54 had vaccination certificates.

Out of the hospitalized Covid patients, 348 are children, with 11 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Cluj county has exceeded the threshold of 9 per 1,000 infection rate, ranking first in Romania on Covid incidence. Timis comes second, with an infection rate of 7 per one thousand inhabitants, while Suceava climbs to 6,23 per thousand.

Ilfov and Bucharest come next, with both reporting a Covid incidence of over 6 per 1,000.

The lowest infection rates are reported in Mehedinți, Olt and Gorj, with incidence rates below 1 per 1,000.

The national average infection rate is 4.35 per one thousand inhabitants.