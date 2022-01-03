Over 1,700 COVID-19 infections in Romania, by 83% more than the previous day

1,756 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, by 83% more than the previous day. 18 related deaths have also been reported.

“According to existing data on January 3, 2022, at 10:00hrs, 1,756 cases of people infected with SARS-COV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 18 deaths have been reported. No previous deaths have been registered. More details at 13:00hrs”, says a press release by the Strategic Communication Group. Among the Covid dead patient, 16 were unvaccinated.

29,740 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours – 6,834 RT-PCR tests and 22,906 rapid antigen tests – which means a positive rate of 5.9%, according to data provided by the Strategic Communication Group.

Overall, there have been 1,813,056 cases of coronavirus (COVID – 19) infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 3, 2022, with 11,559 being reinfected patients, more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,741,871 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 58,814, with 18 new more victims reported in the past day: 9 men and 9 women from Arad, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Timiș and Vaslui.

Among the latest 18 victims made by COVID-19, 1 was in the 40-49 age group, 5 in the 60-69 age group, 5 were aged 70-79 and 7 were over 80yo.

15 of the recent dead patients had comorbidities, while no other pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in case of three other victims.

Out of those 18 dead patients due to SARS-COV-2, 16 were not vaccinated and two were vaccinated. Those two vaccinated victims were aged 60 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.

2,478 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 403 in intensive care. Among those 403 patients in ICU, only 33 had vaccination certificates.

Among the total Covid hospitalized patients, 63 are children, with 7 in intensive care.

Infection rate up in Bucharest

Meanwhile, the Covid infection rate is on the rise in Bucharest, up to 0.87 cases per thousand inhabitants on Monday, up as against the previous day, when the rate stood at 0.79.

The highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the Capital was reached on October 22, namely 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.