Over 2.6 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine to reach Romania this month

Over 2.6 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine will reach Romania in March, PM Florin Citu announced on Sunday.

“We’re getting back to normal,” the premier said in a Facebook post.

The prime minister said that all vaccines approved in the European Union and in Romania are safe and efficient and that over 300 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine had already been administered in 11 countries so far.

“The third phase of vaccination, destined o the general population will be soon opened so that anyone who wants to get protection against COVID-19 will be able to do it through vaccination“, the Head of the Government said.

“The sooner we get collective immunity of 70%, the sooner we get back to the life before Covid-19“, Citu added.

A new tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine (224,640 doses) is due to arrive in Romania on Monday, March 8. The vaccines will get here be air, with aircraft landing on the airports Otopeni from Bucharest and in Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

The vaccines will be distributed as following:

Bucharest National Storage Centre: 63,180 doses;

Brașov National Storage Centre: 26,910 doses;

Cluj National Storage Centre: 29,250 doses;

Constanța National Storage Centre: 25,740 doses;

Craiova National Storage Centre: 24,570 doses;

Iași National Storage Centre: 29,250 doses;

Timișoara National Storage Centre: 25,740 doses.

According to the delivery schedule, the next vaccine tranche is due to arrive in Romania on March 15.