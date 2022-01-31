Over 20,000 new Covid infections

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

In the last 24 hours there have been 20,131 new cases of COVID-19. Another 41 deaths were reported by authorities.

“According to the data available at the CNCCI level on January 31, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 20,131 positive cases of SARS-COV-2 were registered. 41 deaths were also reported. No previous deaths have been reported”, announces the Strategic Communication Group.

More precisely, 20,131 new COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Romania in the past 24 hours. 10% of them, 2,038 are reinfected patients. The number of patients in intensive care is on the rise, up to 903.

The positive rate trend is up to 38.36% today, on the last day of January.

Overall, 2,216,525 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Romania so far, since the beginning of the pandemic till today, of which 51,731 are from re-infected patients, who tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,899,522 patients were declared cured.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 922 people were reconfirmed positively.

The death toll surged to 60,025, with 41 new more deaths due to COVID-19 confirmed today: 23 men and 18 women from Arad, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Tulcea and Vaslui.

Among the latest 41 dead victims, one was in the 30-30 age group, one in the 50-59 age group, nine in people aged 60 to 69, 14 in patients aged 70 to 79 and 16 among people over 80.

All dead patients had pre-existing medical conditions.

Out of those 41 dead patients today, 38 were not vaccinated and only 3 were vaccinated. Vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.

9,781 Romanians infected with SARS-COV-2 are admitted in hospital at present, by 901 more than the previous day. 903 are in intensive care, also more by 42 than the previous day. Among those 903 patients in ICU, 763 are not vaccinated.

Out of the total hospitalized Covid patients, 881 are children, with 20 in intensive care.

Infection rate close to 20 per 1,000 in Bucharest

The incidence of COVID-19 cases continues to strongly increase in the Capital and is approaching 20 per thousand inhabitants on Monday, almost two points more than on Sunday, according to data announced on Monday by the Bucharest Public Health Directorate.

It is the highest value recorded in the Capital since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania. On Monday, the infection rate in Bucharest reached 19.88, compared to 18.05 per thousand a day ago.

Overall, 19 cities in Romania have a COVID-19 incidence rate over 20 per one thousands. The cities with the highest infection rates are Dej (Cluj), Otopeni (Ilfov) and Timișoara.

Dej has reported the highest infection rate – 34.87 per 1,000. Otopeni comes next – 29.81, and then Timișoara – 29.48 and Cluj-Napoca – 29.43.

Other cities with infection rates over 20/1,000 are: Oradea – 25.74, Sibiu – 24.48, Alba Iulia – 24.14, Constanța – 23.73, Baia Mare – 22.2, Brașov – 21.21.

As for the new daily cases, Bucharest ranks first, with over 4,200 new cases in the last 24hrs, followed by Cluj (almost 1,700) and Timiș (1,220).