Over 2,200 new Covid infections, 10 related deaths in the past 24hrs

2,231 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), 5 less than the previous day, were registered in Romania in the last 24 hours. Almost a third of the cases – 688 – are in Bucharest.

254 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 90 days after the first infection. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting patients who were already positive, 178 people were reconfirmed positively.

The Capital continues to have the highest infection rate – 6.74, followed by Cluj – 5.31 and Ilfov – 4.31.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus surged to 64,697 , with 12 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours (5 men and 7 women), of which 2 prior to the reference interval.

Of the 12 deaths, 1 in the age group 50-59 years, 2 in the age category 60-69 years, 3 in the age category 70-79 years and 6 in the age category over 80 years. All deceased patients had comorbidities. Out of a total of 12 patients who died, 11 were unvaccinated and 1 was vaccinated. The vaccinated patient was aged 60-69 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 3,042, 85 more than the previous day. Also, 455 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 9 less than the previous day. Of the 455 patients admitted to the ICU, 400 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 215 are minors, 212 being hospitalized in wards, 19 more than the previous day and 3 in ICU, 1 more than the day before.