Over 2,500 coronavirus infections, more than 500 in ICU in the past 24hrs

2,520 new coronavirus infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 44,000 conducted tests. 41 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while over 500 people with Covid-19 are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care.

Overall, 1,115,901 cases of people infected with coronavirus have been confirmed with coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 10, 2020.

1,063,360 patients are declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,914 , with 43 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 21 men and 22 women from Arad, Argeș, Botoșani, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Gorj, Galați, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava and Bucharest. Two of these deaths occurred last month.

Three of the recently reported victims were in the 30-39 age range, five in the 50-59 age group, 13 in the 60-69 age group, 13 dead patients were aged 70 to 79 and nine other were over 80yo.

40 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, two presented no comorbidity and no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of another one.

Two deaths reported today occurred in August, both in Bucharest.

4,298 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 543 intensive care. Out of the hospitalized patients, 107 are minors: 102 are admitted in the Covid wards and five in intensive care.