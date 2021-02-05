Over 2,500 new Covid-19 infections. 73 dead, 954 in intensive care. 24 new cases with the UK strain

2,580 new daily cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 73 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 954 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

740,732 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania so far since the debut of the pandemic, with 686,692 patients being declared cured.

Separate from the newly confirmed cases, other 750 already infected patients have tested positive for the virus again.

The death toll surged to18,748, with 73 new more deaths reported today: 46 men and 27 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Covasna, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39yo age group, four deaths in the 40-49 age group, eight deaths in the 50-59 age group, 17 deaths in patients aged from 60 yo 69yo, 24 deaths in people aged from 70 to 79yo and 19 deaths in people over 80.

68 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, four patients presented no comorbidity while in the case of one victim no other diseases have been reported so far.

7,483 Romanians infected with SARS-Co-V-2 are currently hospitalized, with 954 in intensive care.

24 new cases of the new UK strain

Meanwhile, other 24 new cases of COVID-19 with the new UK strain have been detected in Romania, following lab tests carried out by a private healthcare operator in several cities in the country. The official number of patients confirmed with the new UK strain is thus climbing to 52. The health experts warn that the risks that new strain is prevailing in the upcoming weeks are higher than expected, while authorities should be cautious in analysing the decisions on lifting some restrictions.

After the genome sequencing tests conducted during January 25-29 in several cities in Romania (Bucharest, Vâlcea, Cluj, Tecuci, Targoviște, Ploiești, Timișoara, Reșița, Hunedoara, Focșani, Lugoj, Chișineu Criș, Slatina, Olt), 24 of them confirmed the new coronavirus strain originating from the United Kingdom.

19 samples that contain the new UK strain are from Bucharest, 2 from Cluj, 1 from Tecuci, 1 from Resita and 1 from Timișoara.