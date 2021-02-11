Over 2,600 new Covid infections, 65 deaths in the past 24hrs

2,644 new infections with COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of over 31,000 conducted tests. 65 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 958 patients are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

The number of infections is though down as against Wednesday, when over 3,000 cases had been reported.

Two counties, Maramures and Timis remain in the red scenario, with a rate of infection higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Until today, 755,126 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 701,283 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 19,200, with 65 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 40 men and 25 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Buzău, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, one death in the 40-49 age category, five deaths in the 50-59 age group, 15 deaths in patients aged form 60 to 69, 16 deaths among people aged from 70 to 79 and 27 deaths in patients over 80.

All recent victims had underlying medical issues.

7,089 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 958 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Maramureș has an infection rate of 3.12/1,000, slightly up from 3.07 a day ago, ranking second in the “red area” counties after Timiș – 3.56 (which reported 3.53 on Wednesday).

The average infection rate countrywide is 1.73/1,000 compared to 1.74 a day ago.

Bucharest and other seven counties are in the “yellow zone” of the coronavirus cases incidence. Bucharest reported an index of 1.92, as against 1.89 a day ago.

32 counties are in the “green zone”, with the lowest infection rates being reported in Vrancea – 0.33, Harghita – 0.51 and Tulcea – 0.53.

The Capital ranks first however on number of new daily infections – 482, Timis comes second – 247 cases, followed by Cluj-156, Constanța (147), Ilfov (142) and Brașov (130).

19 counties, over one third, reported over 50 nee daily infections.