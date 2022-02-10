Over 26,000 new Covid infections, 139 related deaths reported in Romania in the past 24hrs

26,466 new COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 139 related deaths.

“According to the data available on February 10, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 26,466 cases of positive people with SARS-COV-2 were registered. 139 deaths were also reported, including one prior to the reference period. More details at 13.00 hrs”, announces the Strategic Communication Group.

Among the latest 139 deaths (86 men and 53 women), one occurred in the previous weeks. Out of the latest dead patients due to Covid-19, 116 were not vaccinated and 23 were vaccinated. The vaccinated dead patients were aged from 50 to over 80, with 22 presenting comorbidities and one having no other pre-existing condition.

Among those latest reported deaths, three were in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 19 in the 60-69 age group, 51 in the 70-79 age group and 60 in patients over 80. 136 of the dead patients had comorbidities, and three other reported none.

10,987 Romanians are admitted in hospital with Covid-19, yet less by 337 than the previous day. 1,146 Covid patients are in intensive care countrywide, 26 more than Wednesday. Among the 1,146 patients in ICU, 938 are not vaccinated.

Out of the total Covid patients admitted in hospitals, 763 are children, with 21 of them in intensive care, more by four than the previous day.

Covid incidence in Bucharest higher than 36 per 1,000

Meanwhile, the incidence rate of Covid-19 calculated at 14 days for Bucharest reached, on Thursday, 36.09 cases per thousand inhabitants, the Public Health Directorate announced. This is the highest incidence recorded so far in the Capital.

The previous day, the incidence was 35.31 cases per thousand inhabitants. The incidence rate has risen sharply since the beginning of this year.

Therefore, if on January 1 the degree of SARS-CoV-2 infection was 0.72 cases per thousand inhabitants, on January 12 it exceeded 3 (3.32), and since then it has increased rapidly. On January 18, the incidence reached 6.15 and increased.