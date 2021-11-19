Over 2,800 new daily COVID-19 cases, fatality rise on decline

2,886 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 281 deaths, with 27 occurring in the previous weeks. 1,604 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are in intensive care.

Another county has entered the green scenario, Bistrita Nasaud.

Overall, 1,758,068 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 19, 2021, with 9,974 being reinfected patients more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,623,419 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 54,624, with 281 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 130 men and 151 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

27 of the recently reported victims due to Covid-19 died in the previous weeks in such counties as Argeș, Bacău, Constanța, Galați, Giurgiu, Mureș, Vaslui and Bucharest: 2 in September 2021, 22 in October 2021 and 3 in November.

Among those 281 recently reported victims made by the coronavirus, three were in the 20-29 age group, two in the 30-39 age group, 11 in the 40-49 age range, 27 were in their 50s, 77 in their 60s, 83 were aged 70 to 79 and 78 were over 80 years old.

261 of these victims reported in the past 24 hours had comorbidities, three reported no other diseases and for 17 dead patients, no underlying medical conditions have been reported so far.

Among the total 281 recently reported dead patients, 249 were not vaccinated and 32 vaccinated. Those 32 vaccinated dead patients were aged 40 to over 80. All vaccinated dead patients had pre-existing conditions.

11,961 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,604 in intensive care. Among the total Covid patients currently admitted in hospitals, 169 are children, and 14 of them are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

There were 49 available intensive care beds for Covid patients countrywide: 10 in Bucharest, 4 in the county of Constanta, 1 in Dâmbovița, 1 in Galați, 2 in Gorj, 8 in Iași, 1 in Mehedinți, 4 in Neamț, 1 in Suceava, 5in Teleorman, 2 in Timiș, 1 in Tulcea, 1in Vaslui, 8 in Vrancea.

Infection rates

The infection rate had dropped below 4 Covid cases per 1,000 inhabitants countrywide, down to 3.99.

The Covid incidence rate is below 2 per 1,000 in four counties: Bistrița, Botoșani, Suceava and Vaslui. 14 counties are in the yellow area, with an incidence of over 2 per one thousand, but not higher than 3.

The infection rate in Bucharest stands at 4.34 today.