Over 3 quarters of the sequencing in the last week – infections with the Omicron variant

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

617 COVID cases with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Romania until January 16, the National Institute of Public Health announced.

According to INSP, during January 10-16, 322 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, more than half of the total number.

Till January 16, 8,845 sequencers had been reported to the INSP, of whom 431 in the last week.

The 431 sequencers were reported by the Cantacuzino Institute (265) and the “Matei Balş” Institute (166).

There were 8,238 cases of concern with SARS-CoV-2 variants, of which 5,865 were with Delta and 617 with Omicron. Thus, until January 16, the confirmation rate with worrying variants was 93%.

Of the 5,865 COVID cases with the Delta variant, 108 were confirmed in the last week.