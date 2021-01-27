Over 3,000 daily Covid-19 infections, 77 patients dead, 1,025 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

3,174 new cased of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 33,000 tests. 77 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,025 patients are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

Overall, the tally has climbed to 718,612 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 662,400 of them being declared cured.

The death toll passed beyond 18,000, with 77 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 46 men and 31 women admitted int he hospitals from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Olt, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49yo age group, four deaths in the 50-59 age group, 18 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 29 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 25 deaths in patients over 80.

72 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, two presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of three other victims.

7,839 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,025 in intensive care.

Almost three quarters of the country is under the green scenario, with the infection rate standing up to 1.5 cases per 1,000 inhabitants in 29 counties. The incidence rate is on decline in Bucharest – 2.07 as against 2.24 a day ago.

The Capital and 11 other counties are in the “yellow zone”, with an infection rate below 3 per 1,000.



Only Timis county remains in the “red zone”, with an infection rate of 3.36 per 1,000, yet down as against a day ago when it stood at 3.42.

Bucharest has reported 376 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, while Timis county reported over 200 new infections – 245, Cluj – 198, Maramureș – 143, Constanța – 138.