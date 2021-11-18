Over 3,000 new Covid infections, 256 deaths in the past 24hrs

There have been 3,076 new COVID-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 256 Covid-related deaths. Among the recently reported deaths, 76 occurred in the previous weeks.

1,632 patients infected with COVID-19 are admitted in intensive care.

There have been 1,755,179 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 18, 2021, with 9,919 being reinfected patients after more than 6 months since the first infection. 1,613,583 patients were declared cured.



The death toll climbed to 54,343, with 332 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 165 men and 167 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.



76 of the recently reported deaths happened in the previous weeks in such counties as Argeș, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Mureș Vaslui and Bucharest: one in September this year, 68 in October and 7 in November.



Out of those 332 recently reported deaths, 11 were in the 40-49 age group, 33 in the 50-59 age group, 87 in the 60-69a age category, 119 in the 70-79 age range and 82 among patients over 80.

294 of the recently reported victims made by SARS-CoV-2 had comorbidities, while ten victims had no pre-existing conditions reported so far.

Among the recent 332 dead patients, 311 were not vaccinated and 21 were vaccinated. Those 21 vaccinated victims were aged from 50 to over 80. 19 of them had underlying medical conditions, while two other were reported with no other disease.

12,599 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,632 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 178 are children, with 14 of them in intensive care.

There were 29 spare intensive care beds for the Covid patients today in Romania.

Infection rates

13 counties in Romania, almost one third, reported over 100 daily Covid infections. By far the largest number is in Bucharest, with almost 400 new infections. Brasov comes next with 171 and Cluj with 168.

The infection rate countrywide is slightly on decline to 4.36. Three counties are in the green scenario, with an infection rate lower than 3 per one thousand, and 15 are in the yellow scenario. The highest Covid incidence is reported in Arad – 6.32.