Over 3,200 new daily COVID-19 cases in Romania. 137 infected patients dead, 1,493 in ICU

3,264 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, after 36,468 conducted tests, which means that 8.9% tests came back positive. 137 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 1,493 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,023,565 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 930,942 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 25,937 people, with 137 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 71 men and 66 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age category, 30 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 49 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 41 deaths among people over 80.

123 of the recent victims were patients with pre-existing conditions, 10 victims presented no comorbidity and in the case of other four dead patients no diseased had been reported so far. 12,887 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,493 in intensive care. The infection rate has dropped in Bucharest to 5.47 per 1,000 inhabitants from 5.75 on Thursday, while the national average is also on decline to 3.22 from 3.44 a day ago.

Besides the Capital city, other ten counties are still in the ed scenario, with the highest infection rate being reported in Ilfov- 6.33

Five counties are in the green area, with the lowest infection rate reported in Suceava – 0.84.

100 counties, almost a quarter of the total reported over 100 daily Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. Bucharest tops the ranking- 571 new infections, Cluj comes second- 241 cases, Constanța (150) and Iași (128).