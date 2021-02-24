Over 3,300 new Covid infections, 73 deaths in the past 24hrs

3,337 new cases of people infected with COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 34,364 tests. 73 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 969 are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

Overall, 788,048 Romanians have been infected with SARS-Cov-2 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 731,049 patients being declared cured.

Apart from the newly detected cases, other 710 patients who were already infected with the virus have tested positive again after they had been retested.

The death toll climbed to 20,086, with 73 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 41 men and 32 women from Arad, Bacău, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman and Timiș.

Two deaths were reported in the 40-49yo age group, six deaths among patients age d from 50 to 59, 22 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 20 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 23 deaths in people over 80.

71 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, while two other victims presented no other diseases.

7,542 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 were currently hospitalized, with 969 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on the rise in Timis – 4.18 per 1,000 inhabitants as against 4.03 a day ago, while it is on a slight decline in Bucharest up to 2.36.

Besides the Capital other counties in the “yellow zone” are: Alba, Brașov, Cluj, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Maramureș, Sălaj, Satu Mare and Sibiu.

The lowest infection rates are in Vrancea – 0.52, Argeș – 0.59 and Buzău – 0.59.

The highest number of new infections is reported in Bucharest – over 489. Timis ranks second on new cases: 318, followed by Cluj with 287, Brasov (162), Ilfov (152), Maramureș (140) and Dolj (108).

27 counties, more than a half in Romania, reported over 50 new daily infections.