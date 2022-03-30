Over 3,500 new Covid-19 infections, 14 deaths in the past 24hrs

Over 3,500 new COVID-19 infections and 36 related deaths have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 22 of the recently reported deaths occurred in the previous weeks.

According to the report published by the Ministry of Health, 3,583 new cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) were reported, 693 less than the previous day. 450 of the new 24-hour cases are from re-infected patients, who test positive for more than 90 days after the first infection.

The death toll surged to 64,994, with 36 deaths reported in the past 24 hours (18 men and 18 women), with 22 occurring in the past.

Of the 36 deaths, 2 in the 40-49 age group, 4 in the 50-59 age group, 10 in the age group 60-69 years, 11 in the age category 70-79 years and 9 in the age category over 80 years. All deaths were from patients with comorbidities. Out of a total of 36 patients who died, 30 were unvaccinated and 6 were vaccinated. 2 of the vaccinated patients who have deceased they were between 50-59 years old, 1 was between 60-69 years old, 2 were between 70-79 years old, and 1 was over 80 years old. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 2,587, 115 less than the previous day. Also, 395 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 3 less than the previous day. Of the 395 patients admitted to intensive care, 344 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 175 are minors, 174 being hospitalized in wards, with 9 less than the previous day and 1 in intensive care, with 1 more than the previous day.