Over 3,500 new Covid infections, 60 deaths in the past 24hrs

3,565 new cases of people infected with SARS -CoV2 (COVID-19) have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, less by 611 than the previous day. 407 of the new 24-hour cases are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 90 days after the first infection.

The death toll surged to 64,226 , with 70 new more associated deaths due to COVID-19 (37 men and 33 women) being reported in the last 24 hours, with ten occurring in the previous weeks.

Of the 70 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 30-39 age group, 3 in the 40-49 age group, 4 in the 50-59 age group, and 16 in the 60-69 age group. years, 16 in the age category 70-79 years and 30 in the age category over 80 years. All deaths were from patients with comorbidities. Out of a total of 70 patients who died, 58 were unvaccinated and 12 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 35 to 90 years.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 4,068, 272 less than the previous day. Also, 630 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 3 less than the previous day.

Out of the 630 patients admitted in ICU, 566 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 229 are minors, 225 being hospitalized in wards, 26 less than the previous day and 4 in intensive care, 2 less than the day before.