Over 36,000 Covid infections, 193 deaths, with nine previous ones, reported today

According to the data available on February 8, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 36,269 positive cases of SARS-COV-2 were registered. 193 deaths were also reported (103 men and 90 women), 9 of them before the reference period, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Out of a total of 193 patients who died, 154 were unvaccinated and 39 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. 38 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one patient. 9 deaths were reported prior to the reference interval, which occurred in the counties of Bihor, Brașov, Constanța, Mureș and Tulcea, in January 2022. 1,123 people are hospitalized at ATI, 21 more than the previous day. Of the 1,123 patients admitted to ATI, 967 are unvaccinated.

So far, a total of 2,455,048 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till February 8, of which 75,972 are from re-infected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first infection.2,017,188 patients were declared cured. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,990 people were reconfirmed positively.

The death toll surged to 60,916, with 193 new ones reported today.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 11,565, 319 less than the previous day. Also, 1,123 people are hospitalized at ATI, 21 more than the previous day. Of the 1,123 patients admitted to ATI, 967 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 843 are minors, 821 being hospitalized in wards, 64 less than the previous day and 22 in ATI, 4 less than the day before.

Infection rate reaches all-time high in Bucharest

At the same time, the COVID-19 incidence rate has reached a new all-time high in Bucharest, up to 34.29 per one thousand inhabitants.

This is the highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection recorded so far in the Capital. The previous day, the incidence was 32.75 cases per thousand inhabitants. On the first day of the year, the infection rate was 0.72 per thousand, and it has been steadily rising ever since.