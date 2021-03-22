Over 3,700 daily Covid infections, new record of patients in ICU

3,743 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of over 13,000 conducted tests. 60 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,339 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.



Overall, there have been 900,858 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus since the debut of the pandemic one year ago, with 808,754 being declared cured.



Separate from the newly 3,743 detected cases, other 589 already infected patients have tested positive again for the virus.

The death toll surged to 22,268, with 60 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 26 men and 34 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.



One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, two deaths in the 40-49 age category, two deaths in the 50-59 group, 16 deaths in people aged 60 to 69, 24 deaths among people aged 70 to 79 and 15 deaths in patients over 80.

53 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, four victims presented no comorbidity and in the case of three other victims no other diseases have been confirmed up to now.



12,215 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized across the country, with1,339 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on a constant rise in Bucharest, reaching 5.67 per 1,000 inhabitants as against 5.33 a day ago. It was 3.88 a week ago. The infection rate is increasing in Ilfov as well, from 6.66 to 6.78. The index is dropping though in Timis below 6 to 5.87 per 1,000.

No county has currently an incidence below 1 per 1,000 inhabitants. Only five counties are in the green area, with an infection rate under 1.5: Vaslui – 1.38, Vrancea – 1.24, Buzău – 1.15, Harghita – 1.08 and Suceava – 1.03.

A record number of new infections have been reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours, 1,466. Bucharest is followed by Ilfov and Cluj, with 236 new cases each.

Other seven counties – Brașov, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Iași, Prahova andi Timiș – have reported over 100 new daily infections.