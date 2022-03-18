Over 3,700 new Covid cases, 24 deaths reported in the past 24hrs

3,749 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID –19) have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, 284 less than the previous day.

443 of the new cases in the last 24 hours are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 90 days after the first infection.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting the patients who were already positive, 220 people were reconfirmed positively.

949 cases of these were registered in Bucharest. The Capital actually reports also the highest incidence rate -7.57, followed by Cluj – 5.36 and Ilfov – 4.87.

The death toll due to Covid infection surged to 64,625, with 44 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours (24 men and 20 women), of which 8 were prior to the reference interval.

Of the 44 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 40-49 age group, 2 in the 50-59 age group, 8 in the 60-69 age group, and 18 in the 70-79 age group. years and 15 in the age category over 80 years. 43 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented comorbidities, and for 1 patient no comorbidities have been reported so far. Out of a total of 44 patients who died, 37 were unvaccinated and 7 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients were over 60 years of age. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

3,120 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, 167 less though than the previous day. 465 Covid patients are in intensive care, 37 less than yesterday. Among the patients in ICU, 414 are not vaccinated.

Among the total hospitalized Covid patients in Romania, 214 are children, with two in intensive care.