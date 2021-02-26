Over 3,700 new daily Covid infections

3,761 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,876 tests. 66 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 968 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Timis and Maramures are the two counties in the red scenario, with the infection rate going beyond 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while Arad goes from the green scenario to the yellow one.

Overall, 795,732 Romanians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 736,020 being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 20,233, with 66 new more deaths reported today: 40 men and 26 women from Arad, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Covasna, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39yo age group, two deaths in patients aged from 40-49yo, four deaths in the 50-59 age category, 16 deaths among people aged from 60 to 69, 24 deaths among patients aged from 70 to 79 and 19 deaths among people over 80.

62 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, one patient presented no comorbidity and no other disease have been reported so far in the case of three other victims.

7,847 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 968 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Timiş remains in the “red zone”, with 4.61 infection rate per 1,000 inhabitants, on the rise compared to the previous day, as well as Maramures that reports an incidence rate of 3.06/1,000.

Bucharest is in the yellow area, with a cumulated infection rate of 2.47, on the rise as against Thursday when it stood at 2.42.

Other ten counties are in the yellow area (incidence ranging from 1.5 to 3), with the highest rates being reported in Ilfov – 2.79, Cluj and Braşov – 2.77, Alba – 2.35.

The most numerous daily infections have been reported in Bucharest – 523. Timis comes second with 350 new infections, then Cluj – 233 and Brașov – 225.