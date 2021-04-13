Over 3,800 daily Covid infections. 193 infected patients dead, 1,530 in intensive care

3,883 new Covid infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of over 35,000 conducted tests. 193 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the same interval, while 1,530 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Till today, April 13, 2021, 1,012,373 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania, with 15,464 patients being declared cured.



Separate from the newly confirmed infections, other 813 already infected patients have tested positive for the virus again, after they ad been retested.

The death toll climbed to 25,441, with 193 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 97 men and 96 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.



One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, six deaths in the 40-49 age group, 15 deaths among people aged 50 to 59, 43 deaths in patients aged 60 to 69, 74 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 54 deaths in elderly over 80.

180 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, four victims presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases had been reported so far in the case of nine other dead patients.



13,661 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,530 in intensive care.

Infection rate down countrywide

The infection rate has climbed down to 3.56 countrywide from 3.64 on Monday, and also in Bucharest is down to 6.05 from 6.13 a day ago.

The Capital and 11 counties are though in the red area, with an incidence per 1,000 inhabitants of over 3, while 5 counties are in the green scenario, with an infection rate below 1.5 per 1,000.

The highest infection rate is reported in Ilfov- 7.15 compared to 7.34 the previous day, and the lowest in Suceava – 0.88 compared to 0.89 on Monday.

As for new daily infections, Bucharest still ranks first, with 830 new case of COVID infection, followed by Cluj- 318 and Ilfov – 199. 11 counties have exceeded 100 new daily infections, while in other 5 counties the number goes down below 30 daily infections. Only 18 new infections have been reported in Gorj and 22 in Tulcea.