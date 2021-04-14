Over 4,000 daily Covid infections. 164 infected patients died, over 1,500 in intensive care

4,076 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of over 37,000 conducted tests. 164 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,521 are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,016,449 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 920,653 being declared cured.

Separate from the newly confirmed infections, other 815 already infected patients have tested positive again for the virus.



The death toll climbed to 25,605, with 164 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 88 men and 76 women admitted in hospitals from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.



One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, four deaths in the 40-49 age category, 20 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 44 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 51 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 44 deaths in elderly over 80.

153 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, four victims presented no comorbidity, and no diseases had been reported in the case of seven other victims.



13,360 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,521 admitted in the intensive care units.

Infection rates

The infection rate has dropped to 3.50 per 1,000 inhabitants countrywide, compared to 3,56 on Tuesday.

Bucharest and 11 other counties are still in the red scenario, with an incidence of Covid rate per 1,000 inhabitants of over 3, while 5 counties are in the green area, with a rate below 1.5.

The highest infection rate is in Ilfov – 6.78 as against 7.15 and the lowest in Suceava – 0.88.

Bucharest still ranks first on new daily Covid cases – 668 in the past 24 hours, followed by Cluj- 314, Timis – 165 and Ilfov -160.

No county has reported over 200 daily infections.