Over 4,000 daily infections in Romania. Fatality rate up as well

4,004 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, following 44,608 conducted tests. The positive trend rate goes up to 8.97%, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

Overall, 1,130,586 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 15. 1,070,645 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 35,215, with 83 new more deaths reported in the past day: 35 men and 48 women admitted in hospitals from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One of these deaths was reported by the local health authorities from Satu Maru and there was a patients who got infected abroad.

Two deaths reported today occurred in August, one in Ialomita county and another one in Covasna.

81 victims died in the past 24 hours. One was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age range, 11 victims were aged 50 to 59, 22 were aged 60 to 69, 27 were aged 70 to 79 and 21 were people over 80.

78 of the recently reported victims were patients with underlying medical conditions, while other five victims had no other diseases.

5,868 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across the country, with 696 of them in intensive care. Among the hospitalized patients, 167 are minors: 158 admitted in the Covid wards and nine in the intensive care units.