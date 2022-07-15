Over 4,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. 101 patients in intensive care

Over 4,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours, 114 more compared to the previous day, which sets a record of this summer.

Almost a quarter of the new coronavirus infections are reported in Bucharest. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 101 are in intensive care.

A number of 4,107 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 114 more than the previous day, being performed over 18,000 tests, the Ministry of Health informed on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health, 856 of the new cases in the last 24 hours are in reinfected patients, tested positive for more than 90 days after the first period of illness.

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are in Bucharest – 1,123 and in the counties of Ilfov – 258, Cluj – 255, Constanta – 248, Brasov – 190 and Timis – 167. 1,693 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized, 146 more than the previous day. At ATI, 101 patients are treated, 2 more than the day before, of whom 73 are unvaccinated against COVID.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 259 are minors, 21 more than the previous day, one being hospitalized in intensive care. Three deaths have been reported in patients in the last 24 hours with COVID-19. It is about three men, two over the age of 70, and one over the age of 80. They had comorbidities and were not vaccinated. The infection rate recorded at 14 days, at national level, is 0.86 cases per thousand inhabitants. The highest incidence is in Bucharest – 3.68, followed by Ilfov counties – 2.42, Cluj – 1.92, Brasov – 1.9 and Sibiu – 1.85.