Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and almost 400 de deaths reported in the past 24hrs

4,128 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. Other 397 deaths due to the SARS-Co-V-2 virus have been reported in the past day, with 54 occurring in the previous weeks.

As for the infection rates, Botosani county in northeastern Romania has entered the green scenario, being the second one after Suceava.

Overall, there have been 1,748,568 cases of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 16, with 9,806 being reinfected patients more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,598,656 patients were declared cured.

Among the 4,128 new daily Covid infections reported in the last 24 hours, 75 are reinfected patients more than 180 days since the first infection.

The death toll surged to 53,661, with 397 new more deaths reported today: 175 men and 222 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

54 of the recently reported victims died in the previous weeks: 51 in October in Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Mureș and 3 in November in Galati and Mures.

Among those 397 newly reported victims, four were in the 20-29 age group, two in the 30-39 age group, ten in the 40-49 age group, 49 in the 50-59 age group, 101 in the 60-69 age category, 127 in the 70-79 age range and 104 were older than 80.

362 of these dead patients had comorbidities, 31 reported no comorbidity and for four other patients no pre-existing conditions had been reported so far.

Out of 397 dead patients due to SARS-CoV-2, 363 were not vaccinated and 34 were vaccinated. Those 34 vaccinated dead people were aged 40 to over 80. 32 of them had comorbidities, and two had no comorbidity.

14,054 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,681 in intensive care. Among all hospitalized Covid patients at present, 238 are children, with of them in intensive care.