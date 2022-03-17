Over 4,000 new Covid-19 infections in Romania in the past 24hrs

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours, 120 more than a day ago. 63 deaths were reported, 27 from the previous period.

“There have been 4,033 new cases of SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) infection in the last 24 hours, 120 more than the day before. 506 of the new 24-hour cases are from re-infected patients who test positive for more than 90 days after first infection,” the ministry detailed.

Separate from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting patients who were already positive, 282 people were reconfirmed positively.

In Bucharest there are 1,129 new cases of COVID-19, in Cluj – 379, Timiş – 305, Ilfov – 163, Iaşi – 145, Prahova – 138, Hunedoara – 127, Braşov – 126, Dolj – 115, Constanţa – 112, Arad – 103, and in the other counties there are less than 100 cases.

The total death toll due to SARS-COV-2 increased to 64,581, with 63 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours (43 men and 20 women), of which 27 were prior to the reference interval.

Out of the 63 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 30-39 age group, 5 in the 50-59 age group, 12 in the 60-69 age group, and 10 in the 70-79 age group. years and 35 in the age group over 80 years.

59 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and for 4 patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 63 patients who died, 54 were unvaccinated and 9 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients were over 60 years of age. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

3,287 Romanians infected with Covid are currently hospitalized, yet 107 less than the previous day. 502 are in intensive care, also on decline, 14 less than yesterday. Among the patients in ICU, 448 are not vaccinated. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 210 are children, with 4 in ICU.