Over 4,000 new daily Covid-19 infections, less over 30 associated deaths

4,088 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the last 24 hours, 433 less than the previous day. 532 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 90 days after the first infection. Besides the newly confirmed cases, after retesting patients who were already positive, 277 people tested positive again for SARS-COV-2.

More than a quarter of the new cases – 1,282 – are in Bucharest. The Capital city also has the highest incidence rate – 6.24 per one thousand inhabitants, followed by Cluj – 5.29 and Ilfov – 3.94.

The death toll surged to 64,826, with 37 new more deaths in the past 24 hours (22 men and 15 women), of which 4 prior to the reference interval. Of the 37 deaths, 2 in the age group 50-59 years, 3 in the age category 60-69 years, 11 in the age category 70-79 years and 21 in the age category over 80 years. All 37 deaths were from comorbidities.

2,725 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus were hospitalized in the past day, 58 less then the previous day. 428 of them are in intensive care. 379 of the patients in ICU are not vaccinated.

Out of the total hospitalized Covid patients, 209 are children, with 2 in intensive care.