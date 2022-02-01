Over 40,000 new COVID-19 infections, death rate up

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the last 24 hours, the highest since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the death rate is up again, surging to 97 daily deaths. The positive rate trend is up to 32.63%.

„According to existing data on February 1, 10.00hrs, 40,018 cases of people testing positive for SARS-COV-2 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. 97 deaths were also reported, with two from the previous weeks. More details at 13.00hrs”, the Strategic Communication Group.

Overall, a total of 2,256,543 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Romania to date, February 1, of which 55,854 are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days. days after the first infection. 1,919,254 patients were declared cured.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,808 people were reconfirmed positively.

The death toll surged to 60,122, with 97 new more victims reported today: 56 men and 41 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman,Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Two deaths occurred in Ialomita and Mures in January.

Of the 97 deaths, 1 was in the 20-29 age group, 1 in the 40-49 age group, 8 in the 50-59 age group, 24 in the 60-69 age group, 29 in the age category 70-79 years and 34 in the age category over 80 years. Death in the 20-29 age group: a 28-year-old man from Caraş-Severin County, who had comorbidities. He was vaccinated (1 dose – Johnson). All deaths were from patients with comorbidities.

Out of a total of 97 patients who died, 75 were unvaccinated and 22 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 20 to 29 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities. 9,981 Covid patients are currently hospitalized, more by 200 than the previous day. 937 of the Covid patients are in intensive care, by 34 more than yesterday. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 802 are children, less by 59 though compared to Monday. 21 of them are in intensive care.

Infection rate up to 21.65 per 1,000 in Bucharest

The COVID-19 incidence rate calculated in Bucharest for the past 14 days has reached to 21.65 per one thousand inhabitants on Tuesday.



This is the highest SARS-CoV-2 infection rate ever achieved in the Capital.

The previous day, the incidence was 19.88 cases per thousand inhabitants. The incidence rate of COVID has risen sharply since the beginning of this year.