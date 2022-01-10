Over 4,100 new Covid-19 infections in Romania in the past 24hrs

There have been 4,104 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 16 related deaths.

“According to existing data on January 10, at 10:00hrs, 4,104 of people infected with SARS-COV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, as well as 16 deaths. No previous deaths were reported,” said the Strategic Communication Group.

239 of the new cases in the past 24 hours are patients reinfected after more then 6 months since the first infection.

Cluj is the first county that enters the red scenario, reporting the highest infection rate.



Overall, 1,848,641 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic,with 14,468 being reinfected patients, who tested positive after more than 180 days since the first infection. 1,758,184 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 59,027, with 16 new more death reported today: 9 men and 7 women – infected with COVID-19 and admitted in hospitals in Alba, Arad, Brăila, Dolj, Gorj, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu and Timiș.

Of the 16 deaths, one was recorded in the age category 50 – 59 years, two in the age category 60 – 69 years, seven in the age category 70 – 79 years and six in the age category over 80 years.

All Covid patients who died in the past 24 hours had pre-existing medical conditions.

Out of the total of 16 deceased patients, two were vaccinated against COVID, were aged 60 to 69 years and 70 to 79 years and associated comorbidities.



2,778 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of which 140 are children. According to GCS, 414 patients are hospitalized in the ICU wards and ten are children.

Of the patients admitted to intensive care, 27 have a certificate attesting to COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the data existing in the alerte.ms application, at national level, there are 1,257 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, of which 300 in Bucharest.

Infection rates

Meanwhile the infection rate is on the rise in Bucharest, climbing to 2.57 per 1,000 inhabitants on Monday, compared to 2.17 per one thousand a day ago.

Before Sunday, January 9, the Covid incidence rate was below 2 per 1,000, with the lowest value being 0.61 reported during Christmas and before New Year’s Eve.